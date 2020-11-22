Widespread rain, winds and cooler temperatures on deck for tonight

Rain chances increase tonight as a cold front swings through.

Showers will push in from the west around 6-7PM and become more widespread overnight. Isolated heavy downpours are possible.

By early tomorrow morning most of the viewing area will be dry with cloudy skies. Some moisture will lag behind and switch from rain into light snow/flurries for western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. This will be short lived and no accumulation is likely.

Expect cold temperatures tonight thanks to this front. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds will continue to be blustery throughout tonight and tomorrow. Gusts will reach 20 MPH plus.

With the breezy conditions, temperatures will feel cooler than what the thermometer is actually reading. Wind chill values will be in the 20s for most tomorrow morning.

We should be dry throughout Monday with times of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be cooler with highs only in the 40s.

Another cool night is expected Monday night with lows in the 20s and 30s.

By the middle of the work week temperatures warm back up, but we are tracking another cold front that will swing through.

