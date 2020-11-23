Reggaeton star Bad Bunny tests positive for coronavirus

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Monday’s announcement by his publicist comes a day after the musician won favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album for “YHLQMDLG” at the American Music Awards. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, was scheduled to sing his hit, “Dákiti,” with Jhay Cortez, but was forced to cancel. No reason was given at the time, leaving many fans disappointed.