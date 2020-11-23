Belarus pensioners march demanding leader’s resignation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Large crowds of retirees have protested in the Belarusian capital to demand the resignation of the country’s authoritarian leader who won his sixth term in office in a disputed election. Over 2,000 pensioners marched down a central avenue in Minsk in what has turned into a regular Monday rally. Mass protests gripped Belarus since official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election gave President Alexander Lukashenko a victory over his widely popular opponent Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. She and her supporters refused to recognize the result, saying it was manipulated. Authorities have cracked down hard on the largely peaceful demonstrations. Thousands have been detained and human rights advocates say many of them have been beaten since the election.