Bluefield Christmas tree lighting

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield hosted its annual Christmas tree lighting.

But things looked a little bit different this year due to the pandemic. Attendees were asked to wear a mask and socially distance, or stay in their car to watch.

With all the changes this year, one thing was brand new... the tree. Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin said the city put a lot of work into making the event happen.

The lights on the tree will be displayed every evening from dusk to midnight through the holiday season.