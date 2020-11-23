Breezy and cold start to the work week, but we will rebound quickly

We are still experiencing a few lingering showers and even some snow flurries towards the higher elevations this morning, as a cold front continues to drift to our east. With the wet roads and spotty precipitation around, make sure to give yourself extra time and slow down for the morning commute.

Although the bulk of the precipitation has pushed out of the region, we are noticing much colder air filtering into the area.

Temperatures are in the 30s for most to start your Monday and we will struggle to warm into the afternoon.

Strong northwesterly flow will hold high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s, with wind chills making it feel more like the lower 30s into the afternoon. Winds will calm down into the overnight hours, but low temperatures will dip into the 20s for Monday night.

High pressure will settle into the region this afternoon, allowing for clearing skies throughout the day. However, this will be a brief high pressure system, as it will stick with us through Tuesday and begin to weaken into Wednesday.

Into Wednesday, we are tracking another cold front. This will come just before Thanksgiving. More on that part of the forecast is coming up on WVVA TODAY from 5-7 AM. Tune in for your full 10-day forecast.