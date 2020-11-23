Buck firearm season begins in West Virginia

Mercer County, W.v. (WVVA) -- Big game hunters armed with rifles are moving into the forests of West Virginia for the beginning of buck firearm season.

The season runs through Monday, November 23rd to Friday, December 6th.

Many are armed with more than bullets; they're holding a healthy respect for safety measures as well, like being familiar with the practices that can prevent accidental shootings.

To ensure that every hunter entering the woods makes it out alive, any individual participating in buck season are expected to wear the proper amount of blaze orange.

"You have to make sure that you have enough on so that you're easily distinguishable from one another, in case a hunter's jumpy or they can't see very well," said one hunter from Princeton, Christian Marshall.

Hunter safety is every hunter's responsibility,

Glenn Jones, the President of West Virginia's Hunters Education Association, details the steps to take when handling a firearm.

"If you are with somebody else, you need to maintain control of the muzzle, make sure you're not pointing it at somebody or something you don't want to point it at," said Jones. "Keep your finger off the trigger until you're ready to use it, don't turn the safety off until you're ready to shoot. Anybody that's going to the woods should have practice, they should be able to know that they can use the firearm and be able to hit what they're shooting at."

Jones says the best way to prevent accidental shootings is for hunters to be absolutely sure before they fire their rifles.

"Identify your target, be sure of what you're shooting at, what's between you, and the target, and what's beyond," explained Jones. "A lot of people don't realize when you shoot a deer, the bullet does not stay inside that animal. It goes clear through and out the other side.

The rules are not meant to restrict hunters, but to ensure that their safety is top priority.

"It prevents any injuries or mishaps and it allows for people to go out and have fun without the fear of somebody getting hurt," said Marshall.

The buck firearm season in West Virginia will last two weeks.

