Carl Bernstein says 21 GOP senators contemptuous of Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran Watergate sleuth Carl Bernstein took to Twitter to specifically “out” 21 Republican senators who he says have privately expressed contempt for President Donald Trump. It was an unusual form of reporting for Bernstein, who with former partner Bob Woodward broke stories that led to the resignation of former President Richard Nixon. Bernstein tweeted that the senators’ “craven public silence” had enabled what he considers Trump’s assault on the electoral system. Bernstein, who said he wasn’t violating any oath of journalistic confidentiality, said he came up with his list in talks with Washington aides, lobbyists and fellow senators. Representatives for three senators denied Bernstein’s characterization.