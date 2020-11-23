Catholic Church cancels Guadalupe pilgrimage over pandemic

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Roman Catholic Church says the COVID-19 pandemic has forced cancelled this year’s celebration of what’s considered the world’s largest Catholic pilgrimage — for the Virgin of Guadalupe.Mexico’s bishops’ conference said Monday that the basilica will be closed from December 10-13. The Virgin is celebrated on Dec. 12 and for weeks in advance pilgrims travel from across Mexico to gather by the millions in Mexico City. The church recommended that “the Guadalupe celebrations be held in churches or at home, avoiding gatherings and with the appropriate health measures.”