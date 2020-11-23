China in final preparations for latest lunar mission

WENCHANG, China (AP) — Chinese technicians are making final preparations for a mission to bring back material from the lunar surface in what would be a major advance for the country’s space program. Chang’e 5 is China’s most ambition lunar mission yet and marks the first time in four decades that any country has sought to bring rocks and debris from the moon to Earth. The four components of the Chang’e 5 spacecraft are expected to be sent into space Tuesday aboard a massive Long March-5 rocket from the Wenchang launch center along the coast of the southern island province of Hainan.