Cineworld secures financial help until hoped-for reopening

LONDON (AP) — Cineworld, which last month closed its cinemas in the U.S. and the U.K., has secured more than $750 million of new financing that it hopes will see it through the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement released Monday, the company said its finances will be bolstered largely from a new debt facility as well as an extension of a credit facility. Cineworld closed around 660 cinemas in the U.S. and Britain last month due to a lack of blockbusters on the calendar as producers postponed releases in the wake of the pandemic, including the latest James Bond film, “No Time to Die.”