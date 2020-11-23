Cool & dry into Tuesday, rain returns on Wednesday

High pressure settling in behind a departed cold front will keep us cold and dry overnight. Winds should calm this evening, though we will still see passing clouds and a few occasional flurries at high elevations. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tuesday will bring dry weather, but lots of passing clouds throughout the day as a frontal system begins to near our area from the west. We'll be cool still, but warmer than we were Monday with highs topping off in the upper 40s and low 50s. Tuesday night will bring increasing cloud cover and lows in the low to mid 30s for most.

Our next frontal system looks to swing in Wednesday, bringing periods of (mainly light to moderate) rainfall during the day and into Wednesday night.

While flooding does not look like much of a concern this time around, occasional isolated downpours could still occur, and winds may occasionally gust over 20-25 MPH as the front moves through. Highs Wednesday should be in the 50s, while lows Wednesday night will dip into the upper 40s and low 40s.

As of now, aside from a few showers early Thanksgiving morning, we should gradually clear out again and become sunny for most of Thanksgiving Day! It might start feeling more like Christmas very soon after that.....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6,10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!