Dutch populist Baudet says he won’t lead party at elections

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The leader of a Dutch right-wing populist party says he will not lead it into parliamentary elections in March. The announcement Monday by Thierry Baudet comes amid unrest caused by a report of far-right messages being exchanged by members of the party’s youth wing. The decision of Baudet, considered a rising star of the populist right in Europe, came with his Forum For Democracy party divided over the weekend report that alleged that members of the party’s youth wing had sent far-right and anti-Semitic text messages. The party has set up a commission to investigate the allegations.