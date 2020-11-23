Lincoln (Pa.) spoils Bluefield State season opener

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Blues opened their season in a near-empty Ned Shott Gymnasium against the Lions of Lincoln University (Pa.) on Monday night.

Despite shooting nearly 50 percent from the field, the visitors raced out to an early lead that never disappeared, defeating Bluefield State 111-92.

The Blues rallied late in the first half and early in the second to cut the lead to single digits. However, 19 turnovers, and 31 points off of those turnovers for the Lions, contributed to the loss.

Lincoln's Bernard Lightsey led all scorers with 24 points.

Bluefield State's Marquez Cooper led the team with 19 points. Alex Nunnally posted a double-double on the night with 15 points and 17 rebounds.

Now begins a long wait for the Blues, as their next scheduled game doesn't come until December 30 -- a trip to North Carolina Central University.