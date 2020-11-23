McDowell County has a new Prosecuting Attorney

(WELCH, W.Va.)- It's been a long time coming, but Brittany Puckett has finally reached one of her goals.

"As a lifelong resident of McDowell County it's just something that I've always wanted to do. I've always wanted to be apart of the prosecutors team. I'm beyond grateful for the people of McDowell County putting their trust in me, and I look forward to server them," McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney, Brittany Puckett said.

Puckett says she hopes to be an advocate for victims, work with the new Sheriff-Elect, James "Boomer" Muncy, and crackdown on the drug epidemic.

"Drugs probably constitute as 90% of our case loads, and we've got to figure out how to really combat the drug epidemic down here," Puckett said.

Less than a year ago, Puckett started working in the County Prosecutor's Office as an Assistant Prosecutor.

In June, Puckett ran on the Democratic ticket and won the primary race for McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney. Puckett ran unopposed in the general election.

"I just want to be a role model for young women everywhere and let them know that they can do anything that they want to do. Women are breaking the glass ceiling all the time and it's just an honor, and hopefully I can inspire young girls everywhere that they can do anything that they want to do," Puckett said.

Before turning a new page practicing law, Puckett was part of the McDowell County School system as a teacher. She says she wants to do something for kids in her job as prosecutor.

"I'm very close to a lot of my former students, and it was a great job that I loved. That's another reason that I want to institute a teen court program, and something for the youth down here to participate in," Puckett said.