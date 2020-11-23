McDowell County Schools closed due to spike in COVID-19 cases

MCDOWELL COUNTY, (WVVA) -McDowell County Schools closed all of their campuses Monday. This is due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Students will now have to work on a remote schedule through Friday, December 4th.

The County's Superintendent says the unexpected schedule change was made Sunday night.

They made the decision after speaking with the McDowell County Health Department regarding a number of students who have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

"We're getting a lot of students testing positive from church outbreaks and prison outbreaks, and we just didn't have time to do the contact tracing needed in order to be prepared and open today. It was going to affect several of our facilities. In-fact it was going to leave the possibilities of contact tracing to be done so we decided to go ahead and close campus, because it we're only open today or tomorrow anyway, so we can do contact tracing as needed, and make sure we get all of the areas clean," Carolyn H. Falin, the Superintendent for McDowell County Schools said.

All on-campus learners will report back to on-campus instruction on Monday, December 7th.