More charges filed in deadly attack at Nebraska restaurant

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have filed additional charges against a 23-year-old man in a shooting at a Nebraska fast food restaurant in which two employees were killed and two others were wounded. Roberto Carlos Silva Jr. was charged Monday with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, arson and four gun charges in Saturday’s attack at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue. Police officers found a U-Haul truck on fire outside the restaurant around 9:30 p.m. Saturday when they responded to the shooting and found the four victims. Sarpy County prosecutor Bonnie Moore said Monday that investigators are still trying to determine Silva’s motive.