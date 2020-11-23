New River Gorge National River trail bridge being repaired

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — A trail bridge at New River Gorge National River will close for four to six weeks for repairs. The bridge provides access to the town of Hamlet in the Glade Creek area of the park. Park Superintendent Lizzie Watts says it’s closing either Nov. 30 or Dec. 7. Updated information on the closure will be posted on the park’s website, Facebook and Twitter. Watts says the bridge may be open on weekends but some weekend closures may be required. The bridge is about 120 years old.