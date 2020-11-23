Report: Mobile fingerprinting a core tool in US deportations

BOSTON (AP) — A new report based on a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit says a mobile fingerprinting app used by U.S. immigration agents to run remote ID checks in the field has become a core tool in President Donald Trump’s deportation crackdown. The report by a pair of immigration rights groups says documents obtained in the suit show the app has helped Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents ramp up deportations of migrants not intentionally targeted for removal. Such people are often detained as so-called “collaterals” in enforcement operations aimed at others. ICE rejects the allegations and says there is no way to know if the app increases such detentions.