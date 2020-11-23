Season-opening opponent changes — again — for WVU

SIOUX FALLS, SD (WVVA) - The Mountaineers will once again shift gears, as they are now scheduled to take on South Dakota State in the first round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

WVU was slated to play Texas A&M until last week when the Aggies decided they would withdraw from the tournament, due to the rising COVID-19 numbers across the country. Norther Iowa now appears to be opening the tournament with Western Kentucky, a team on the opposite side of the eight-team bracket.

Tip-off against the Jackrabbits will be at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Tournament organizers also announced late on Monday that there will be no fans in attendance for the entirety of the event.