UK-based company plans to bring 1,000 jobs to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A UK technology company plans to build a new facility in West Virginia that officials say is expected to create 1,000 new manufacturing and technology jobs. DST Innovations of Wales is partnering with Blue Rock Manufacturing for the new facility to develop clean energy technology. A manufacturing center will be set in Morgantown and a future expansion will come to southern West Virginia. The CEO of DST Innovations said Monday that his company was able to find the coal it needed for its technology in West Virginia.