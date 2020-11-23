UK Supreme Court to decide whether IS bride can return

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Supreme Court is set to decide whether a woman who ran away from her London home as a teenager to join the Islamic State group in Syria can return to the U.K. The British government is fighting to keep Shamima Begum from coming back to the country where she was born. At a hearing beginning on Monday, it is challenging a lower court’s ruling that Begum can return to Britain to mount a legal challenge aimed at restoring her U.K. citizenship, which was revoked on national security grounds. James Eadie, a lawyer acting for the U.K. government, told the Supreme Court justices that Begum “is considered to pose a real and current threat to national security.”