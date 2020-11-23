WVa hits new virus records as leaders resist new measures

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has again smashed a weekly record for confirmed cases of the coronavirus as Thanksgiving approaches.

Health officials said there were 5,153 confirmed cases of the virus statewide last week. That’s up 11.4% from the old record of 4,623 positive cases set the previous week.

Gov. Jim Justice and leaders remain reluctant to impose new restrictions on businesses and public life.

The state has instead focused on mask wearing and increasing testing.