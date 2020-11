KISTLER, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials say one person has died in an apartment fire. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted that investigators were at the scene of an apartment complex in the Buffalo Creek area of Logan County. News outlets report the blaze was reported about 2:30 a.m. The fire marshal’s office confirmed a fatality, but did not release further details Officials were trying to determine the cause of the blaze.