Airport executives placed on leave during internal probe

12:20 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Two executives at a regional airport in Virginia have been placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted. The Roanoke Times reports that Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Executive Director Timothy Bradshaw and Director of Planning and Engineering Richard Osbourne were placed on leave Monday. According to a news release issued by airport spokeswoman Rachel Spencer, the commission that owns and operates the airport “was made aware of a serious allegation of a procedural nature” involving Bradshaw and Osbourne. The statement said the decision to place them on leave was made to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Associated Press

