Appalachian Athletic Conference announces dates for fall championships

(WVVA) - The AAC has laid out a blueprint for the fall sports of men's and women's soccer, as well as women's volleyball, to continue in the spring.

The details of the plan were approved in a meeting of league athletic directors on Monday.

All three sports started their seasons this fall, but did not play a full season or conference championship. Those championship tournaments will now take place this spring under these Return to Play guidelines:

Practices can resume on February 15

Regular season games can resume on March 4 Men's and women's soccer may play four matches against in/non-conference opponents between Mar. 4 and Apr. 10 Volleyball may play six matches AND must complete conference schedule between Mar. 4 and Apr. 10



Only four teams will qualify for the men's and women's soccer conference tournament, with the home team to host each round. Semifinals will be played between March 29-31, with championship matches to be played between April 5-7.

The conference volleyball tournament will be an eight-team, single-elimination event held in Kingsport, Tennessee. The tournament will take place between March 24-25.