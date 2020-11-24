Bluefield, WV Police Dept. selling K-9 toys for the holiday

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - Here's an idea for a stocking stuffer or gift for a child or loved one this holiday: a K-9 plush toy.

The Bluefield, West Virginia Police Dept. announced on its Facebook page Monday that they're selling the toys. They are named after the Dept.'s K-9s: Gregor, Ace, Thor and Maverick.

They're on sale now for $20 each, and all the proceeds benefit the K-9 fund. The purchases will help pay for the dogs' vet visits, their food and equipment, according to the Facebook post.

If you'd like to purchase a toy dog, you can go to the Bluefield, Police Dept. in person. The address is 100 S. Mercer St. Bluefield, WV.

You can go there Monday-Friday during normal business hours, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. To purchase a toy, you will need to pay via a check or cash only.