COVID-19 Caravan held in West Virginia & around the country

Change is the destination of a caravan that circled West Virginia's capitol.

Participants drove home the plight the coronavirus pandemic is causing in the lives residents.

Fayette County native and Poor People's Campaign member is bothered by the response so far.

"It is disgusting, it is disappointing and it is not a way to treat people," said Evansmore.

Evansmore is one link in the line that makes up the COVID caravan in Charleston. She says local leaders are not handling the COVID-19 pandemic correctly. The Poor People's Campaign organization created what they call a moral caravan as a way to show the impact the rising death toll is having on the state and a nation as a whole.

"We're here so that they will know that we remember, at least the poor people's campaign, remember their loss and the suffering that they're going through during this holiday season," said co-chair of the Kanawha County Poor People's Campaign, Pam Nixon.

Over a quarter million Americans have died from the coronavirus in the united states alone.

Hundreds of West Virginians are among the dead in this pandemic, leaving families shattered, with empty chairs at the holiday table this year. John Doyle is one of those families affected personally. "Two of them died and one has serious neurological problems for who knows how long," said Doyle.

"It's time to stop ignoring this."

Organizers say they will continue to fight for more coronavirus relief funding, and to get the attention of state lawmakers not only on pandemic issues, but on human rights issues as well.

"We feel that our leaders can do more to make sure polices are put in place to make sure that people who are impacted by the COVID crisis are taken care of, said Charleston resident Karen Williams.