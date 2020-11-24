COVID-19 cases improving at Stevens Correctional

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA) - Stevens Correctional Facility in McDowell County is reporting eight active inmate cases as of Tuesday.

That number is a drastic decline from last week's 266 positive cases, the worst outbreak at a West Virginia correctional facility.

The outbreak also infected employees, causing staff shortages.

To curb the spread, inmates were separated and quarantined. The West Virginia National Guard performed a deep clean of the facility.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said, "The situation has improved tremendously because of the great work everyone is doing there in McDowell County. Stevens had a total positive of 266 inmates and 47 staff during the outbreak."