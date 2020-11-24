Crossroads Mall prepares for holiday shopping in the midst of pandemic

BECKLEY W. VA (WVVA) - Black Friday, one of the biggest retail sales days of the year, is four days away.

With the coronavirus pandemic still raging, shoppers and merchants at Crossroads mall are making adjustments.

While the holidays are the same, it's the shopping that will look different this year.

Many major retailers like Belk and JC Penney are choosing their own hours.

According to blackfriday.com, those stores are planning to be closed on Thanksgiving, for the first time in several years.

Management at Crossroads Mall said they are following suit.

According to Samantha Bradford, the owner of Southern Connection in the mall, Thanksgiving closures are not unusual for the mall. However, reduced holiday hours are unusual.

"Well the past couple of years, we haven't opened for Thanksgiving day and we opened like 5:00 and we had longer hours and we had more shopping time on Black Friday so it will affect it [sales]," said Bradford.

The years past, the mall opened at 5:00 AM but this year, it won't open until 7:00 A.M..

Bradford said cutting back the hours may reduce foot traffick , but pandemic safety outweighs profits.

"You know safety, for our customers and employees is our top priority," said Bradford.

Ashley Nicholas, a shopper, said she feels the mall is doing a good job enforcing social distancing, heeding mask requirements, and taking other steps to keep customers safe.



"I don't want to see anybody else lose anyone during the holidays, I just think that's really important and I think the mall is doing really well keeping and maintaining those occupancy limits and just keeping everyone safe," said Nicholas.

It will be a different kind of Black Friday this year, but one thing will be the same: holiday bargins will be out there.

As for another mall in Southern West Virginia, the Mercer Mall will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

They are expected to be open 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM on Black Friday, but department store hours may vary.



