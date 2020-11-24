European regulator moves to clear Boeing 737 for flight

BERLIN (AP) — Europe’s aviation regulator has taken a step closer to letting the Boeing 737 Max fly again. It published a proposed airworthiness directive on Tuesday that could see it clear the aircraft within weeks to resume flying after nearly two years and a pair of deadly crashes. The publication of the directive for the jet by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency opens a 28-day public consultation period after which the agency will review the input and then approve the aircraft for flight. It says the step signals “its intention to approve the aircraft to return to Europe’s skies within a matter of weeks.”