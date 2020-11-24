High pressure provides pleasant & dry conditions today, but rain chances increase again very soon

Another cold start to the morning, with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s across the viewing area. Grab a heavier jacket before you head out for your morning commute.

With the freezing temperatures and mostly clear skies, we are seeing a huge frost over the region. Make sure to have the ice scraper ready when you get to the car.

High pressure will provide pleasant conditions throughout the day, with thickening high clouds into the afternoon. High temperatures will be warmer than what we experienced on Monday, with temperatures climbing into the 50s into the afternoon.

We will notice an increase in clouds into the evening and overnight hours, as our next cold front begins to knock on our doorstep. Low temperatures into Tuesday night will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.

High pressure will slide east and gradually lose its grip throughout the day on Wednesday, as a cold front pushes closer to our viewing area.

Although we will be dry throughout most of the day on Wednesday, we will be greeted with mostly cloudy skies and milder temperatures. We will be quite breezy as well, with strong south and southeasterly flow. Gust will be between 20-40 MPH.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s for Wednesday afternoon, with low temperatures staying in the 50s through the Wednesday overnight hours.





Scattered rain showers will work into the viewing area Wednesday night and linger into Thanksgiving morning.

Other than a few showers on Thanksgiving morning, most of your holiday looks dry and mild. High temperatures will most likely warm into the 60s for most by Thanksgiving afternoon.

