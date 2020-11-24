Huggins impressed with player poise headed into season opener

SIOUX FALLS, SD (WVVA) - The wait is almost over the the Mountaineers. West Virginia men's basketball opens its season in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic on Wednesday.

Their official first opponent will be South Dakota State, although that has changed quite a bit over the past two weeks.

Through it all, however, head coach Bob Huggins has been impressed with the focus up and down the roster.

"I just can't say enough about the mentality of our guys during this whole thing," he shared with reporters via Zoom on Tuesday. "They're so looking forward to playing. You know it was, OK we're going to play Texas A&M -- OK, we're going to play … they didn't change their attitude."

"Whatever we through out there they readily accepted and really worked hard at it," he finished.

WVU will square up against the Jackrabbits at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN 2.