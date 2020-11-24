Lithuania’s parliament OKs new PM, then closes due to virus

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s parliament approved Tuesday conservative Ingrida Simonyte as the Baltic country’s next prime minister before shutting down for a week because of a recent COVID-19 spike in the country. The southernmost Baltic country of nearly 3 million has seen 49,393 COVID-19 cases and 409 deaths. The 46-year-old Simonyte is a former finance minister and she will form a center-right government after she led her conservative party to victory in the October parliamentary elections. She will team up two liberal parties and the three parties hold 74 seats, just three more than the 71 needed for a majority in parliament. Lithuania has played a major diplomatic role as the protests in Belarus unfold against that nation’s authoritarian leader.