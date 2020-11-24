Marshall checks in at No. 21 in first College Football Playoff rankings

(WVVA) - After the initial release of the College Football Playoff rankings, the Thundering Herd is on the list of the committee's Top 25 teams.

Marshall (7-0) ranks 21st and is one of ten undefeated teams to be included.

Alabama (7-0), Notre Dame (8-0), Clemson (7-1) and Ohio State (4-0) would compete in the semifinals if the season ended today.

The Herd will play next against Rice on December 5 in Huntington. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.