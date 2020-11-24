Marshall men’s hoops adds Arkansas St. on Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Herd are back to playing two opponents this week at the Cam Henderson Center to tip-off the 2020-21 season.

Marshall will take the court in its season opener against Coppin State on Wednesday at 6 p.m., as originally scheduled. On Friday, the Herd will now host Arkansas State at 6 p.m.

The program intended to play Tennessee State on Friday evening, but the Tigers had to withdraw from the event in Huntington, an official Marshall Athletics release explained.

The games will be broadcast on CUSAtv.