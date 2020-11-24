Michigan professor placed on leave after racist remarks

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A science professor at a Michigan university is being investigated and has been placed on a administrative leave after denying the severity of the coronavirus and using racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic slurs on Twitter. Ferris State University President David Eisler said Monday in a statement that Thomas Brennan was placed on leave Thursday for his remarks. The university’s student-run newspaper, The Torch, first reported last week about the professor’s tweets. Eisler says the university “strongly rejects” and condemns the professor’s remarks. Brennan says his is not racist or anti-Sematic.