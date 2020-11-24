Millennial Money: Conquer Black Friday from your couch

There are only a few days left until Black Friday shopping events — and even less time until Thanksgiving, when some Black Friday sales actually kick off. But you can still prepare your gift list and come up with a shopping strategy before the promotions start. To make things even easier, you can do your last-minute preparation from the comfort of home. Take these steps: Research the deals, figure out where you’ll shop, make a plan for shipping or picking up your purchases and check prices before Nov. 27 arrives.