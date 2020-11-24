Showers possible Wednesday PM, drying back out into Thanksgiving

As a frontal system heads our way from the west, cloud cover will increase tonight thanks to southerly flow ahead of the front. Lows tonight will eventually drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. We look to stay dry tonight and into early Wednesday, but the winds will pick up tomorrow and cloud cover will continue to thicken as the front draws closer.

Tomorrow, highs should top off in the mid 50s to low 60s. Most of the day is again looking quiet, but isolated showers will start to develop late tomorrow afternoon, and rain chances will gradually rise overnight Wednesday.

While this won't be a wash-out, we still could see some occasionally heavy downpours and gusty winds late Wednesday into early Thanksgiving morning (mainly before sunrise). Rain amounts should stay below an inch for most of our area.

We will continue to clear out into Thanksgiving Day, and with the cold air lagging behind this system, highs will be milder Thursday afternoon, topping off in the upper 50s and low 60s again. A second but mainly dry front will move in during the Friday-Saturday time-frame, cooling us down a bit again for the weekend.

A stronger system could bring rain this Sunday evening....possibly changing to snow into Monday/Tuesday, though it is far too early for specifics. Regardless, prepare for a cold start to December!