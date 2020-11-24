UPike pushes past Lady Golden Bears

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pikeville (Ky.) outlasted WVU Tech in a battle of the Lady Bears, 69-64, on Tuesday night.

The visitors held onto a victory thanks to their work on the boards and on defense. UPike out-rebounded the Lady Golden Bears 42-35. They also wracked up 14 steals on the evening, which led to 14 points off turnovers.

ShanEttine Butler dropped a team-high 16 points for WVU Tech, adding seven assists. Alexandria Gray (14) and Brittney Justice (10) also scored in double figures.

UPike was led by a double-double from Brianna Burbridge, who scored 17 points and swallowed up 12 rebounds. Sierra Feltner (16) and Mary Englert (13) also helped with the scoring.

WVU Tech return to action on Monday with a contest at Bluefield College. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.