WISE: Baskets of Hope charity hopes to provide more than 100 items of care for women in need

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)- Each Christmas season, a group called WISE helps women impacted by things like domestic violence, homelessness and more.

WISE assists these women by presenting them with a basket of hope--which are filled with necessities.

WISE stands for "Women in Search of Empowerment" and right now, they're holding their annual Baskets of Hope Charity. This year the organization will be providing more than 100 baskets and 75 toys.

Each basket includes toiletries and clothing. WISE's President, Connie Saunders says the pandemic has lead to even more women in need, and they're facing more difficulties.

"Our lives have changed and not for the better. Domestic violence is up tremendously, because of just the frustration and kids being at home not being able to go to school. We don't have a window into the homes right now. But anyone needing help, all they have to do is contact our partners and we will be so blessed to get a basket for them." Saunders said.

The baskets will be donated to local women's shelters in Beckley, Tazewell, and Welch during the holiday season.

If you would like to donate a basket, or if you know someone in need of one, CLICK HERE.