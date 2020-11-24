With Ethiopia on brink of escalation, diplomacy in doubt

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Alarm is spiraling over Ethiopia’s imminent tank attack on the capital of the defiant Tigray region, with a rush of warnings protecting civilians three weeks after the war began. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s 72-hour ultimatum for the region’s leaders to surrender ends on Wednesday. His military has warned civilians there will be “no mercy” if they don’t move away in time – which some human rights groups and diplomats say could violate international law. The diplomatic vacuum has brought Ethiopia, one of Africa’s most powerful and populous countries, to what Amnesty International calls “the brink of a deadly escalation.”