WVa fire marshal offers tips to avoid holiday kitchen fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Fire Marshal’s office is offering some tips to keep people safe while they are cooking during the Thanksgiving holiday. The fire marshal’s office said in a news release that the leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths is unattended cooking. The agency passes along advice from the National Fire Protection Association. That group says to stay in the kitchen while cooking on the stove top and don’t use cooking equipment if sleepy or drinking. Also, the group says to stay inside while cooking the turkey and don’t let children get closer than 3 feet to the stove.