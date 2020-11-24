WVa Motor Vehicles regional offices closing for holiday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles says its regional offices will close Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and remain closed through the weekend. Normal business hours will resume Monday. For driver’s licenses, vehicle registration renewals and other services, customers can use the DMV’s online services portal. For transactions such as titles, registration renewals and dealer work, there is a drop box outside all regional offices except the Fairmont Exam Center. The DMV also has several kiosks available in Kroger and Sheetz locations when those stores are open.