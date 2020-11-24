Yelena Leuchanka reflects on jail time for Belarus protest

It’s been a difficult last few months for former Belarus basketball star Yelena Leuchanka. She spent 15 days in jail in October after peacefully protesting against President Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed reelection and then contracted the coronavirus earlier this month while she’s been in Greece. Leuchanka, who spent four years in the WNBA, was aware of all of the support she received from the league’s players and their union and said what the they did this summer, standing up for social justice, had an impact on her.