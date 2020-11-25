2020 Class A All-State volleyball teams announced

(WVVA) - A pair of local players land on the 2020 Class A All-State volleyball Second Team, with a handful of others being named Honorable Mention.

The teams, as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, are as follows:

First Team:

Emma Wyer, Wirt County, Sr. (CAPTAIN)

Aaliyah Brunny, Parkersburg Catholic, Sr.

Mady Winters, Magnolia, Sr.

Janessa Harris, Buffalo, Sr.

Hope Weber, Paden City, Sr.

Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County, So.

Mallory Yeater, Paden City, Sr.

Jenna Boice, Parkersburg Catholic, Sr.

Adeline Sims, Wirt County, Sr.

Sierra Miller, East Hardy, Sr.

Second Team:

Regan Smith, Tyler Consolidated, Sr. (CAPTAIN)

Olivia Ramsey, Man, Jr.

Hannah Casey, Charleston Catholic, Sr.

Lakyn Joy, Williamstown, Jr.

Carrah Ferguson, Gilmer County, Jr.

Gavin Pivont, Summers County, Sr.

Abigail Lanham, Notre Dame, Sr.

Lenieca Grimm, Magnolia, Sr.

Taylor Isaac, Summers County, Sr.

Emma Gibbs, Wahama, Sr.

Area Special Honorable Mention:

Kenzie O'Dell (Greenbrier West), Brooke Nutter (Greenbrier West), Sydney Phipps (James Monroe), Courtney Green (Greater Beckley Christian), Chloe Mitchem (River View), Kaileigh Hodges (Montcalm)

Area Honorable Mention:

Natalie Agee (Greenbrier West), Liv Meador (Summers County), Jenna Fisher (Greater Beckley Christian), Karissa Hunnicutt (James Monroe), Sierra Garlic (River View), Jenna Gladwell (Meadow Bridge)