3-year-old boy dies in apartment fire

KISTLER, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia officials say a 3-year-old boy has died in an apartment fire.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office tweeted that investigators were at an apartment complex Tuesday morning in the Buffalo Creek area of Logan County.

News outlets report the blaze was reported about 2:30 a.m.

The fire marshal's office confirmed the boy's death, but did not release further details.

A woman was injured, but her condition wasn't immediately available.

Officials were trying to determine the cause of the blaze.