HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Justin Amadi came off the bench to score 16 points to lead James Madison to an 89-55 win over Limestone in a season opener. Vado Morse had 13 points for James Madison. Matt Lewis added 13 points. Julien Wooden had 11 points. Terell Strickland 10 steals and eight assists. Isayah Owens had 20 points for the Saints but also eight turnovers. Stephen Edoka added 10 points.