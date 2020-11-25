Attorney general’s office offers consumer information events

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Residents of a couple of West Virginia towns will be able to meet with a representative of the state attorney general’s office next month to discuss consumer-related issues. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office said Danielle Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will be at the events in Milton and Hurricane. The first event is noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Milton Public Library, and the second is noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Putnam County Public Library.