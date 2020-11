LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Ta’Vonne Bond had 15 points off the bench to carry VMI to a 90-63 win over St. Andrews Presbyterian. Greg Parham had 13 points for VMI. Myles Lewis added 13 points. Kamdyn Curfman had 11 points. Travis Thompson Jr. had 14 points for the Knights. Isaac Clay added 11 points. Xzavier McFadden had six rebounds.