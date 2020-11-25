Brazilian regulator clears grounded Boeing plane to fly

Another international aviation regulator is clearing the way for the return of the Boeing 737 Max. Brazil’s regulator, called ANAC, said Wednesday it is lifting the order that grounded the Boeing 737 Max there last year. The move follows similar actions in recent days by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and European officials. The planes must get updated software, and pilots must go through additional training on flight simulators, before airlines can use the Max again. The Max has been grounded worldwide since March 2019, shortly after the second of two crashes involving the planes. In all, 346 people died.